The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reviewed the successful staging of HBL PSL 11 and initiated preparations for the league's next season during a high-level meeting chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore.

The meeting brought together PSL officials and franchise owners to assess the tournament's performance and discuss plans for the upcoming edition.

Participants reviewed the quality of cricket across all 44 matches of HBL PSL 11 and deliberated on proposed changes for the next season.

According to the PCB, workshops will soon be held to discuss the tournament window, playing conditions, direct player signings and player retention rules ahead of the new season.

Record viewership, fan engagement discussed





The meeting highlighted HBL PSL 11's record viewership across television, digital streaming platforms and social media.

Franchise representatives praised Mohsin Naqvi and the PCB management for successfully organising the tournament despite challenging circumstances.

Officials also discussed strategies to keep fans engaged throughout the year by introducing off-season and pre-season initiatives.

Merchandise platform planned





The PCB announced plans to launch the league's official merchandise platform in collaboration with all eight franchises, aiming to strengthen fan engagement and expand the PSL brand.

Meanwhile, an important meeting of the HBL PSL Governing Council has been scheduled for the last week of August, with the venue and date to be announced later.

The meeting was attended by PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, PSL Director Usman Wahla and other senior officials.