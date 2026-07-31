Previously recorded audio tapes of Diana, Princess of Wales, cited in biographies and media reports, reveal how she felt deeply unsettled by Camilla's presence during her honeymoon with the then-Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

The recordings, made for biographer Andrew Morton and quoted by People, describe an argument between the newlyweds after Diana noticed a pair of cufflinks featuring two intertwined "C"s, which she believed had been given to Charles by Camilla before their wedding.

According to Diana's account, she asked Charles whether the gift had come from Camilla, and he confirmed that it had, describing it as "a present from a friend." Diana said the conversation led to a heated disagreement.

'I dreamt of Camilla the whole time'





In the recordings, Diana said Camilla remained constantly on her mind throughout the honeymoon.

"At night, I dreamt of Camilla the whole time. I was obsessed by Camilla totally."

She suggested the emotional strain overshadowed the couple's Mediterranean honeymoon and reflected the difficulties already emerging in their marriage.

Charles' reported account





Published accounts also cite a personal letter reportedly written by Charles, in which he reflected on the honeymoon, saying Diana spent much of her time socialising with crew members while he preferred reading alone on the yacht's deck.

The contrasting accounts have been widely referenced in biographies examining the early years of the royal marriage.

The remarks originate from historical recordings made for Andrew Morton's biography and previously published material. They do not represent new allegations or recent statements by members of the royal family.