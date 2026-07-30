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Wasim Akram’s missing pet dog foundDeath toll rises to 11 in Quetta coal mine explosionPetrol up Rs1.09, high-speed diesel rises Rs2.42 per litreCountry’s foreign exchange reserves drop by $228m to $22.44bnUEFA rejects FIFA World Cup private investment plan; warns of boycottSecurity forces kill 4 terrorists in Khuzdar IBOSaudi investors show interest in $10bn investment in PakistanPakistan, Saudi Arabia back proposal for meeting on Palestine situationPakistan, Belarus resolve to boost military cooperationPM orders stricter action against power theft

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