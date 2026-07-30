Spotify has introduced a new feature called “User Notes”, allowing users to add personal notes to individual tracks in their playlists, the company announced on Thursday.

According to TechCrunch, the new feature allows listeners to add captions to their favourite songs, including reasons for adding a track to a playlist or memories linked to when they first discovered it. Users can write notes about moments connected with a song, such as hearing a track during a holiday in Paris or on a first date.

Spotify said the feature aims to make playlists more personal by helping users preserve memories attached to their music choices. The company said User Notes also gives Spotify a different approach from rivals such as Apple Music and YouTube Music by adding a journal-style feature focused on personal experiences.

“Over time, these notes paint a picture of the music listeners love and the moments that shaped it,” Spotify said. The company added that User Notes turns playlists into a more personal space by combining music discovery with additional context.

The feature is available to users aged 16 and above on both free and premium plans in selected markets.

Users can add a note by opening a playlist they have created, or one containing tracks they have added, selecting the three-dot menu beside a song and choosing “Add note”. After writing and saving the note, it will be visible to anyone who can view the playlist, with the user’s name linked to their profile.

Spotify also announced another feature called “Running Mode”, which selects songs according to different stages of a run and matches tracks with users’ preferences and pace. The feature is available to premium users in selected countries.