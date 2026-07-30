China will "resolutely retaliate" and safeguard its interests if the United States insists on acting unilaterally over an import ban on new Chinese robots and power inverters, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry urged the United States to immediately withdraw the measures and stop its "erroneous actions", saying they discriminate against and suppress Chinese companies and products.
The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released measures on Tuesday, seeking to protect the US AI buildout from national security threats and reshore key industries slated for explosive growth.
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China said the FCC had ignored Beijing's repeated representations and continued to intensify its restrictive measures.
The ministry accused the US of generalising the concept of national security, calling it "market distortion and unilateral bullying behaviour" that ignored the interests of Chinese and American industries.