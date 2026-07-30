China will "resolutely retaliate" and safeguard ​its interests if the United ‌States insists on acting unilaterally over an import ban on new Chinese robots and ​power inverters, the commerce ministry ​said on Thursday.

The ministry urged the ⁠United States to immediately withdraw ​the measures and stop its "erroneous actions", ​saying they discriminate against and suppress Chinese companies and products.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ​released measures on Tuesday, seeking ​to protect the US AI buildout from ‌national ⁠security threats and reshore key industries slated for explosive growth.

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China said the FCC had ignored Beijing's repeated ​representations and ​continued ⁠to intensify its restrictive measures.

The ministry accused the US ​of generalising the concept of ​national ⁠security, calling it "market distortion and unilateral bullying behaviour" that ignored the ⁠interests ​of Chinese and American ​industries.