China has completed several remarkable construction projects in recent years, including the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which has attracted worldwide attention.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge stands 625 metres above the ground and was opened to the public in September 2025.

The bridge is the world’s highest bridge and features a unique 300-metre-long artificial waterfall fitted with a laser system, which enhances its beauty at night.

Chinese authorities built the bridge not only as a transport route but also as a tourist destination. The site offers glass walkways, cafés inside the bridge towers and activities such as bungee jumping, attracting thousands of visitors every day.

Time magazine placed the bridge at the top of its list of the best places to visit in 2026.

Located in Guizhou province in south-western China, the mountainous region often faced lengthy travel times between locations. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge was built to reduce this distance, cutting a journey that once took two hours to just one minute.

The steel bridge is 9,482 feet long. Construction began in January 2022, and it was opened for public use in September 2025.

Around 20,000 tonnes of steel were used in the bridge’s construction, a quantity considered equal to the steel used in three Eiffel Towers.