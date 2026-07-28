An American citizen paid a painful price while juggling fire torches on a unicycle, as he burnt his eyebrows during the attempt.

Rush, who is known for unicycle riding and juggling, already holds several Guinness World Records. Rush said he was confident when he decided to break his previous record of catching 37 continuously burning torches, although he had no particular reason to feel certain of success.

In an online account, Rush explained that the real danger was not mentioned in any official rules or guidelines. He said that when a person moves forward on a unicycle while throwing burning torches into the air, the airflow created by the speed of the cycle pushes the flames directly back towards the face.

He added that during his first attempt at juggling burning torches on a unicycle, his eyebrows and the hair on the backs of his hands were singed.

Eventually, Rush managed to maintain his speed and balance and completed 175 successful catches, which was more than four times the previous world record.

The video of Rush’s attempt was reviewed by Guinness World Records, and he was officially recognised as the new world record holder.