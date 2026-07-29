Queen Elizabeth II reportedly believed Kate Middleton would be well suited for the role of future queen, seeing her as someone who understood the importance of the monarchy and would approach royal duties with dedication.

The late monarch, who passed away in 2022, is said to have recognised qualities in Kate that set her apart from other members of the royal family, according to royal author Christopher Andersen.

Writing for Women’s Day Australia, Andersen claimed that Queen Elizabeth II saw Kate’s connection to ordinary life as one of her strengths and believed her background would help her relate to the public.

“Queen Elizabeth must also have seen in Kate a deep understanding of how important the monarchy is as a pillar of British society,” Andersen wrote.

The author highlighted Kate’s upbringing, noting that her mother, Carole Middleton, came from a working-class background and worked as a flight attendant before building a successful business.

Andersen described Kate as someone who could become Britain’s first queen with a genuinely middle-class upbringing, adding that she would not take the responsibility lightly.

“She feels deeply honoured to have been given this chance to make a difference,” Andersen wrote, adding that Kate was determined to use her position positively.

The royal author also said Kate’s stable family background has shaped her approach to parenting, with the Princess of Wales wanting her children to experience a balanced upbringing despite their royal status.

Kate Middleton, who became Princess of Wales after King Charles III’s accession, continues to prepare for her future role alongside Prince William as the next generation of the British monarchy.