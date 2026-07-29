Indian actor Wamiqa Gabbi has surprised fans by unveiling a dramatic new pixie haircut, earning widespread praise for her bold makeover on social media.

The Bhool Chuk Maaf actor shared a video of her transformation on Instagram on July 27, documenting the journey from long hair to a stylish short hairstyle.

The video showed Wamiqa seated at a salon before revealing her new tomboy-inspired pixie cut, complete with soft curls framing her forehead. Smiling as she admired the final look, she confidently showcased the fresh hairstyle.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

The makeover quickly gained attention online, with fans applauding the actor for experimenting with a different style and carrying it with confidence.

Several social media users compared Wamiqa's new appearance to Hollywood star Zendaya, with one fan describing her as "Bollywood ki Zendaya."

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa's co-star in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, also reacted to the makeover, commenting, "Yeh sirf tu hee kar sakti thi Gabs," praising her bold style choice.

The Khufiya actor continues to receive positive reactions from fans, many of whom have welcomed her striking new look.