BTS member Jungkook has urged fans to respect personal boundaries after recalling an uncomfortable public encounter in which someone pointed a camera directly at his face without permission.

Speaking during a recent Weverse livestream, the 28-year-old singer reflected on the incident, which happened after he attended a screening of the Korean film Hope.

Jungkook said many people recognised him after the screening and politely asked for photos, requests he was happy to accept.

However, the situation changed when he stopped at a bakery to buy bread.

"I had gone into a bakery to buy some bread, and all of a sudden there was someone standing right in front of me with a camera pointed at me like this," he said.

"I don't really think that's very respectful."





The BTS star criticised the behaviour, saying respect should apply regardless of a person's age or background.

"I don't care how old you are or where you're from... just shoving a camera in someone's face like that... I felt that was kind of rude," he added.

Jungkook praised fans who ask for permission before taking photos and encouraged others to respect celebrities' privacy in public spaces.

His comments have sparked renewed discussion among fans online about maintaining respectful boundaries when meeting public figures.