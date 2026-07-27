Three people were killed and four others, including a toddler, ​were wounded on Sunday in a shooting at ‌a downtown Seattle food festival, police said, adding that a suspect had been taken into custody.

The police believe ​there was a second suspect involved and officers ​are looking for that person, Seattle Police ⁠Department Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis said in a ​media briefing late on Sunday.

Local media had earlier reported ​that there were two deaths and five injuries.

Davis said one of the victims at the hospital did not survive ​their injuries, bringing the toll to three. He ​added that the four others in hospital were now in stable ‌condition.

Witnesses ⁠had told the Seattle Times earlier that they heard several shots around 6pm local time (0100 GMT).

"What happened at the Seattle Center today was an ​act of ​horrific violence," ⁠Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said in a statement, adding a suspect had been ​taken into custody. "Impacted families are living ​through the ⁠worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built ⁠around ​culture, connection, and joy ended ​in gunfire."