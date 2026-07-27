Three people were killed and four others, including a toddler, were wounded on Sunday in a shooting at a downtown Seattle food festival, police said, adding that a suspect had been taken into custody.
The police believe there was a second suspect involved and officers are looking for that person, Seattle Police Department Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis said in a media briefing late on Sunday.
Local media had earlier reported that there were two deaths and five injuries.
Davis said one of the victims at the hospital did not survive their injuries, bringing the toll to three. He added that the four others in hospital were now in stable condition.
Witnesses had told the Seattle Times earlier that they heard several shots around 6pm local time (0100 GMT).
"What happened at the Seattle Center today was an act of horrific violence," Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said in a statement, adding a suspect had been taken into custody. "Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection, and joy ended in gunfire."