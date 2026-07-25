Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has rejected the European Union’s position following recent remarks by EU foreign affairs and security policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Tehran questions 'double standards' on human rights

Baqaei said Kallas had expressed concern over human rights in Iran, but questioned how those claiming to protect human rights could justify support for logistical and technical assistance for deadly attacks against the Iranian people.

The Iranian spokesperson said 'double standards' on human rights were unacceptable and such positions raised serious questions.