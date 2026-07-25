Princess Kate is reportedly determined to make this summer unforgettable for Prince George before he begins boarding school at Eton College later this year.

According to Closer, the Princess of Wales is said to be "genuinely upset" about the family milestone as Prince George prepares to start at Eton College in September.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the future king has been accepted into the prestigious boarding school attended by both Prince William and Prince Harry.

'An emotional transition'





A source quoted by the publication claimed Kate has found the upcoming change emotionally challenging.

"She is determined to make every remaining week of the summer count before her 'baby' departs. She's incredibly emotional about it. She's already shed a few tears."

The source added that boarding school represents a significant adjustment, even though Eton is located relatively close to the family's Windsor home.

According to the report, Kate understands the importance of Eton in preparing George for his future role but is also experiencing the emotions many parents face when a child leaves home.

Summer focused on family





The report says Prince William and Princess Kate plan to spend the summer creating lasting memories with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family is expected to divide their holiday between Anmer Hall, Balmoral, and the Isles of Scilly, with plans for an additional warm-weather getaway. The destination is reportedly being kept private for security reasons.

A source told the publication the couple want to ensure George enjoys plenty of family time, outdoor activities and carefree moments with his siblings before starting the next chapter of his education.

Neither Kensington Palace nor the Prince and Princess of Wales have commented on the reported claims about Kate's feelings.