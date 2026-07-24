Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has urged residents in countries hosting US military forces to stay at least 500 metres away from locations it claims are being used to house American troops, warning that such sites could become targets if hostilities continue.

The warning came in a statement issued on Friday, as tensions between Iran and the United States remain high following recent military exchanges and escalating accusations from both sides.

In its statement, the IRGC alleged that American officers and military personnel had left their traditional military bases and relocated to buildings in urban areas to direct military operations.

According to the Revolutionary Guards, these buildings are being used as "covert accommodation" for US forces.

The IRGC urged civilians living in countries where US troops are stationed to immediately remain at least 500 metres away from such locations, saying the precaution was necessary for their safety.

State television and Iran's Tasnim News Agency carried the statement, which described it as the IRGC's 49th operational statement since the conflict began.

Allegations of attacks on civilian infrastructure

The IRGC also accused Washington of expanding its military campaign by targeting civilian infrastructure across Iran. According to the statement, the alleged targets included bridges, fishing docks, civilian boats, vehicles and railways.

The Revolutionary Guards further claimed that pilgrims travelling to Iraq for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage had been killed or injured in attacks near the Iraqi border.

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The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) had not publicly responded to these allegations at the time of reporting.

Claims about military strikes remain unverified

The IRGC made several additional claims regarding its military operations, stating that it had completely destroyed a major ammunition depot and military barracks at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

It also claimed to have destroyed an Amazon data centre in Bahrain and accused Washington of concealing the true number of US military casualties.

However, none of these claims has been independently verified.

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The Revolutionary Guards also called on residents in countries hosting US forces to report what it described as the new locations of American troops.

According to the statement, members of the public were asked to send information about the alleged relocation sites through the IRGC's official Telegram channel and website contact page.

IRGC's account of conflict

In its statement, the IRGC said the conflict began five months ago, alleging that Iran's political and religious leadership and 168 schoolchildren were killed during the opening phase of the war.

The Revolutionary Guards claimed Iran agreed to a ceasefire memorandum "with utmost magnanimity" after 40 days of fighting, but accused the United States of later abandoning the understanding and resuming military operations 13 days ago.

These claims have not been independently verified.

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The latest statement reflects growing tensions across the Middle East, where the presence of US military forces has become an increasingly sensitive issue amid the ongoing confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

Iran's warning marks a rare direct appeal by the Revolutionary Guards to civilians living in countries hosting American troops, underscoring concerns that the conflict could have broader regional implications.