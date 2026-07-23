The Punjab government has constituted a 16-member governing board of the Punjab Film City Authority for a three-year term under the Punjab Film City Authority Act, 2026, according to an official notification.

The board has been formed under Section 3 of the Act and will take effect immediately.

Under the notification, the Senior Minister of Punjab has been appointed as the chairperson of the authority, while the Minister for Information and Culture will serve as a member. The Chairman of the Planning and Development Board has been designated as the vice-chairperson.

The board also includes Members of the Provincial Assembly Sahibzada Muhammad Gazeen Abbasi, Amina Hassan, and Sara Ahmed, along with senior officials from key government departments.

The secretaries of the Finance Department, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Information and Culture Department, and the Implementation and Coordination Wing (S&GAD) have also been appointed as members.

Representatives from Pakistan's film and media industry have been included on the board, including Nadeem Mandviwala, Vaneza Ahmed, Aitzaz Aslam Chaudhry, Amara S. Gondal, and Dr. Fawad Baig.

According to the notification, the Chief Executive Officer of the Punjab Film City Authority will also serve as the board's secretary.

The newly constituted board will oversee the affairs of the Punjab Film City Authority for the next three years in accordance with the Punjab Film City Authority Act, 2026.