Despite the successful auction of the 5G spectrum in Pakistan, users across both major cities and smaller towns are still waiting for the country's next-generation mobile network to go live.

While many expected a dramatic improvement in internet speeds, the nationwide rollout is progressing much more slowly than anticipated.

The launch of 5G services has become one of the most anticipated developments for mobile users in Pakistan. Consumers are hoping the new technology will bring significantly faster internet speeds, lower latency, and an improved digital experience.

However, those expectations are unlikely to be fulfilled in the immediate future. Although the spectrum auction has been completed, the rollout of 5G services will take place gradually rather than all at once.

Telecom operators plan phased rollout

Under their commitments, mobile network operators will introduce 5G services in four phases spread over the next nine years. This means users across the country will gain access to the technology in stages instead of through a nationwide launch.

According to the rollout plan, only four provincial capitals, including Islamabad, are committed to receiving commercial 5G services during the current year.

Limited infrastructure already in place

Telecom companies have already begun laying the groundwork for the new network by deploying infrastructure in selected locations.

So far, operators have activated 345 5G cell towers across 22 cities, marking the initial phase of Pakistan's transition to next-generation mobile connectivity.

While preparations are underway, millions of mobile users in both large metropolitan areas and smaller cities continue to wait for commercial 5G services.

For now, the promise of dramatically faster mobile internet remains a future goal as Pakistan moves ahead with its long-term, phased implementation strategy.