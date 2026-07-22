Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah has approved the summary for the formation of a 12-member provincial cabinet on the recommendation of the chief minister, paving the way for the region's new administration to begin functioning.

The cabinet will comprise eight ministers from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and four ministers from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), according to an official notification.

The governor approved the cabinet summary following recommendations submitted by the chief minister.

Following the approval, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly issued a notification confirming the composition of the 12-member cabinet. The Cabinet Department will also issue a formal notification regarding the cabinet's formation.

Cabinet reflects regional representation

The newly formed cabinet has been structured to ensure representation from all major divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the notification, the cabinet includes:

Five ministers from Baltistan Division

Five ministers from Gilgit Division

Two ministers from Diamer Division

Eight PPP leaders in cabinet

The Pakistan Peoples Party has secured eight ministerial positions in the new cabinet.

The PPP ministers are:

Muhammad Ali Akhtar

Iqbal Hassan

Nasir Ali Khan

Syed Jalal

Muhammad Naseem

Syed Tauqeer Mehdi

Neknam Karim

Zulfiqar Murad

Four IPP members become ministers

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has been allotted four cabinet positions.

The IPP ministers are:

Muhammad Dilpazir

Aman Ali

Asad Shafiq

Anwar Ali

Their appointments were confirmed through the official notification issued after the governor's approval.

Portfolios to be announced later

The government has not yet assigned portfolios to the newly appointed ministers.

According to the notification, the distribution of departments among cabinet members will be announced at a later stage.

The formation of the cabinet marks an important step in completing the provincial government's administrative structure following the governor's formal approval.