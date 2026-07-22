Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Syed Mehdi Shah has approved the summary for the formation of a 12-member provincial cabinet on the recommendation of the chief minister, paving the way for the region's new administration to begin functioning.
The cabinet will comprise eight ministers from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and four ministers from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), according to an official notification.
The governor approved the cabinet summary following recommendations submitted by the chief minister.
Following the approval, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly issued a notification confirming the composition of the 12-member cabinet. The Cabinet Department will also issue a formal notification regarding the cabinet's formation.
Cabinet reflects regional representation
The newly formed cabinet has been structured to ensure representation from all major divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan.
According to the notification, the cabinet includes:
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Five ministers from Baltistan Division
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Five ministers from Gilgit Division
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Two ministers from Diamer Division
Eight PPP leaders in cabinet
The Pakistan Peoples Party has secured eight ministerial positions in the new cabinet.
The PPP ministers are:
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Muhammad Ali Akhtar
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Iqbal Hassan
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Nasir Ali Khan
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Syed Jalal
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Muhammad Naseem
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Syed Tauqeer Mehdi
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Neknam Karim
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Zulfiqar Murad
Four IPP members become ministers
The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has been allotted four cabinet positions.
The IPP ministers are:
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Muhammad Dilpazir
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Aman Ali
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Asad Shafiq
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Anwar Ali
Their appointments were confirmed through the official notification issued after the governor's approval.
Portfolios to be announced later
The government has not yet assigned portfolios to the newly appointed ministers.
According to the notification, the distribution of departments among cabinet members will be announced at a later stage.
The formation of the cabinet marks an important step in completing the provincial government's administrative structure following the governor's formal approval.