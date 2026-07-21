A human-like robot powered by artificial intelligence has been introduced as a teaching assistant at a school in New York, United States. The robot costs about $57,600.

The robot will initially assist teachers in coding, robotics and artificial intelligence lessons for Year 12 and Year 13 pupils. The school officials said the purpose is not to replace teachers but to improve classroom learning and encourage pupils to take an interest in new technology.

The robot has a human appearance, artificial skin, long brown hair and moving hands. However, it cannot walk because its legs are fixed in one position.

The school administration said the robot will encourage pupils to think independently and solve problems themselves instead of giving direct answers.

The system is not connected to the internet. It does not collect pupils' personal information and does not record voice or video.

The project has also faced criticism on social media. However, the school administration said human teachers and direct classroom interaction will remain the foundation of education, while the robot will serve only as an additional teaching assistant.