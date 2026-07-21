An Israeli airstrike on Tuesday killed a father, his wife and their four children in Gaza City, while ​setting their home ablaze, health officials said.

Medics said the ‌Israeli strike on the family house in the Sabra neighbourhood killed the man, Firas Al-Masri, his wife, Salsabeel, and their three daughters and ​son.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying its target ​was a Hamas militant and it was still looking ⁠into the result of the attack.

In separate strikes since ​Friday, the Israeli military said it had killed three militants from ​Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two of whom had taken part in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and had held Israeli hostages seized ​in the assault.

The deaths swell a toll of more than ​1,150 Palestinians, mostly civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since an October ceasefire between ‌Israel ⁠and Hamas militants took effect, according to Gaza health officials.

Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

The truce halted major fighting but has not stopped near-daily Israeli strikes. Israel says it is ​targeting militants. Four ​Israeli soldiers ⁠have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

The war began when Hamas-led fighters ​attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking ​about ⁠250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent offensive has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians, say Gaza health officials.

Nearly all of ⁠Gaza's 2 ​million people now live on a ​tiny strip of land along the coast, mainly in makeshift tents or damaged ​buildings, under Hamas control.