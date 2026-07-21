Fifteen Indian workers ​were feared trapped on Tuesday after a ‌blast caused by a suspected gas leak in a tunnel at a hydroelectric project in the rugged state ​of Sikkim killed ten, authorities said.

Monday's ​incident took place at state-owned National Hydroelectric Power ⁠Corp Ltd's project on the Teesta river ​in the northeastern state's village of Samardung, district ​official Subash Ghimirey told Reuters.

A sudden burst of gas suspected to be methane trapped or embedded in rocks ​in the tunnel caused an explosion that sent ​out dense fumes and toxic gas, NHPC said in a ‌statement.

Survival ⁠chances for the trapped workers were slim, state disaster management official Rajiv Roka said, as rescuers had to battle the fumes, making their ​task difficult.

At ​least 25 ⁠project workers and officials were trapped in the tunnel, NHPC said, a ​tally that includes the 10 bodies ​retrieved.

Photographs ⁠on the state government's Facebook page showed rescuers wearing orange hazard suits unloading oxygen cylinders, ropes and ⁠other emergency ​equipment from a vehicle.