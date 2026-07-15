Veteran Pakistani actor Shahzad Nawaz has revealed what he believes is the secret behind his youthful appearance and impressive fitness, saying that inner peace and honesty matter more than any diet plan.

The actor, who has earned praise for his performances in Humrahi and Dr Bahu, shared his views during an appearance on Samaa TV's program Gup Shab, hosted by Vasay Chaudhary.

Responding to an audience member who asked him to share his diet plan, Nawaz said physical fitness begins with a peaceful mind and a clear conscience.

"There is a simple answer to this question. I hope you will understand," he said.

"If you are at peace from within and have pure intentions for others, you will remain fit."





The Parizaad actor added that dishonesty and injustice eventually become visible in a person's appearance.

"If you do injustice to others, occupy someone else's property or consume another person's money dishonestly, it will show on your face," he said.

Nawaz stressed that living with humility, kindness and sincerity naturally reflects in a person's health and appearance.

"If you live a good life with a pure heart and practice humility, it will reflect on your face, and you will look fit," he added.

Shahzad Nawaz is known for his roles in hit Pakistani dramas including Parizaad, Badshah Begum, Mein, Ghulam Bashah Sundri and Shanas. Apart from acting, he also hosts the NJ Spotlight podcast, where he often discusses social and political issues in Pakistan.