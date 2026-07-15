Filmmaker Honey Trehan has spoken out after his latest film Satluj was removed from streaming platform ZEE5 shortly after its release, saying the decision felt like activist Jaswant Singh Khalra was being "abducted again."

Trehan, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai, expressed disappointment over the removal of the film during an interview with The Indian Express.

Reflecting on the incident, he said he was heartbroken and questioned whether such actions were consistent with democratic values.

"I was heartbroken... The ban pushes you into a corner, and you're forced to ask yourself... are we seriously living in a democratic country?" Trehan said.

Drawing a parallel with Khalra's fate, the director added, "Thirty-one years ago, Jaswant Singh Khalra was abducted and killed by the Punjab Police. Today, after 31 years, Khalra is being abducted again."

Trehan appealed to the Indian government to allow Khalra's story to reach audiences.

"Please have a big heart... Let his story be told to the world. Do not abduct Khalra again," he said.

Despite the setback, the filmmaker said he was encouraged by the international response to the film.

"This film had a different fate. But we are happy the story is resonating with the world. We are getting a very overwhelming response from the audience," he added.

Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal and others, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 but was removed from the platform within 48 hours. The reasons behind its removal have not been officially disclosed.