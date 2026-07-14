Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Tuesday held a meeting with a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), led by its President Kazim Khan, to discuss issues facing the newspaper industry and ways to strengthen cooperation between the government and the print media.

The meeting featured detailed discussions on challenges confronting the newspaper sector, including reforms to the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC), the budget of news agencies, outstanding dues of media houses and the issue of dummy newspapers.

Both sides agreed on the need to reform the ABC system to make it more transparent, effective and compatible with modern requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarar said the government believes in an independent, responsible and strong print media, adding that consultations with all stakeholders would continue to resolve the industry's challenges.

He said reforms in the Audit Bureau of Circulations, payment of outstanding dues to media houses and matters related to news agencies would be taken forward on a priority basis.

The information minister also assured the CPNE delegation that the government would extend all possible support to address the legitimate concerns of media institutions.

During the meeting, the CPNE delegation congratulated newly appointed Principal Information Officer Raisa Adil on assuming her responsibilities.

The delegation expressed confidence that under her leadership, cooperation between the Ministry of Information and the newspaper industry would be further strengthened.

The CPNE representatives also appreciated the services of outgoing Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan and conveyed their best wishes for him.

Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ashfaq Ahmed Khalil also attended the meeting.