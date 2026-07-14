Sacked England test coach Brendon McCullum apologised for the team's results during his tenure on Monday, saying he had failed ​to deliver the success the side wanted.

The 44-year-old was appointed ‌in 2022 shortly after Ben Stokes became test captain and oversaw a period of aggressive, attacking cricket dubbed 'Bazball'.

However, England lost 20 of their 49 tests, ​including seven of their last nine, with McCullum at ​the helm, and failed to win a five-test series against ⁠either Australia or India.

"It's a results business and, unfortunately, we ​weren't able to get the results we wanted and for that ​I'm sorry," McCullum told BBC Sport.

"India and Australia are the marquee series and if you don't win those you haven't quite been able to achieve what ​you wanted to.

"We achieved some good stuff over the four years ​but, fundamentally, the results didn't live up to it at the back end, ‌hence ⁠the decision was made."

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McCullum's departure followed England's 2-1 home series defeat by New Zealand last month, and came days after Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket.

Pressure had been mounting since England came under scrutiny ​after a 4-1 Ashes ​series defeat in ⁠Australia, while a series of off-field incidents also raised questions about the team's culture.

"Australia, we didn't ​get the outcome we wanted there," said former New ​Zealand ⁠skipper McCullum.

"We obviously got beat by a good New Zealand side and that heaps more pressure on the results. At some stage, someone ⁠has to ​be responsible for that. I'll put ​my hand up and will wear that."

McCullum will remain head coach of England's white-ball ​teams through 2027.