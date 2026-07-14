French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing has been appointed creative director of Rabanne, ending months of speculation over his next move after leaving Balmain last year.

The 40-year-old designer confirmed the appointment on Instagram on Tuesday, describing the opportunity to lead the Puig-owned fashion house as a “tremendous honour”.

Rabanne formally announced Rousteing’s appointment on Tuesday, confirming reports that the former Balmain creative director had already begun shaping the brand’s future collections.

“Joining Rabanne is a tremendous honour,” Rousteing said in a statement.

“This is a house that has always challenged convention, transforming bold ideas into creations that have shaped fashion history. Its spirit of innovation, craftsmanship and fearless creativity has inspired generations, and today it inspires me.”

Rousteing is expected to unveil his first collection for Rabanne with the pre-fall line in November.

His first runway show for the label is scheduled for March next year during Paris Fashion Week.

Rousteing succeeds Julien Dossena

Rousteing succeeds Julien Dossena, who left Rabanne in June after spending 13 years at the fashion house. The incoming creative director has praised Dossena’s work and the creative legacy he built during his time at the label.

Rousteing now takes over responsibility for guiding Rabanne’s fashion identity as the brand enters a new phase under his leadership.

Designer spent 14 years at Balmain

Rousteing stepped down as Balmain’s creative director in December last year after an extraordinary 14-year tenure. He was appointed to the role at the age of 25, becoming one of the youngest designers to lead a major Paris fashion house.

During his time at Balmain, Rousteing transformed into an international fashion celebrity and helped expand the brand’s global profile.

He became known for his bold, glamorous designs and close relationships with high-profile figures, including Beyoncé and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

A report published by Glitz in May had suggested that Rousteing was already working on future Rabanne collections, a rumour now confirmed by the brand’s parent company, Puig.

Ana Trias, president of prestige and fashion brands at Puig, described Rousteing’s creative approach as bold, magnetic and closely connected to contemporary culture.

“Olivier Rousteing’s creative vision is bold, magnetic and deeply connected to the energy of today,” she said.

“His unique ability to create fashion that celebrates confidence and self-expression makes him a natural choice for Rabanne. With Olivier, we are opening a new chapter for the house.”

Rabanne remains key brand in Puig portfolio

Rabanne is owned by Spanish fashion and beauty conglomerate Puig. The group’s portfolio also includes Carolina Herrera, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci and Charlotte Tilbury.

Rousteing’s appointment places one of fashion’s most recognisable designers at the helm of a house long associated with experimental materials, futuristic design and unconventional creativity.