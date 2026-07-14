More than 100,000 supporters packed the streets of Oslo on Monday to welcome Norway's national football team home, transforming the disappointment of their World Cup quarterfinal exit into a nationwide celebration.

Norway's memorable campaign ended with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to England on Saturday, denying them a place in the semifinals. Despite the heartbreak, thousands gathered under the summer sun to honour the team's historic run.

The squad received a traditional water cannon salute upon landing before beginning a homecoming parade through the Norwegian capital.

Supporters filled the grounds outside the Royal Palace and lined Karl Johans gate, Oslo's main boulevard, as the players attended an audience with King Harald before greeting cheering fans from the palace steps.

"I have felt very proud. It has been amazing," supporter Catherine Breiland told Reuters.

"The atmosphere between the Norwegian people has been there all the time, so it has been unbelievable."

Captain Martin Odegaard thanked supporters for their unwavering backing throughout the tournament.

"I don't think anyone had imagined this," Odegaard told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

"The support we have received in the USA and here at home in Norway has been beyond all expectations. It has been absolutely incredible to see."

Haaland misses final celebration





Star striker Erling Haaland did not take part in the final stage of the celebrations after leaving early to catch a flight following travel delays from the United States.

Head coach Stale Solbakken explained that Haaland and midfielder Sander Berge had to depart because the team's return journey was delayed by four hours.

The celebrations continued with an open-top bus parade through central Oslo, although massive crowds repeatedly slowed the procession.

At one point, the bus was briefly forced to stop when low-hanging overhead cables blocked its path, requiring players to sit down before the vehicle could continue.

The incident came after Solbakken had suggested a camera cable may have been involved in England's controversial equaliser during the quarterfinal, a claim FIFA has denied.

The parade concluded at City Hall Square, where tens of thousands of supporters were still waiting hours later to cheer the team.

Fans praised Norway's achievements, saying the squad had united the country and exceeded expectations with their remarkable World Cup campaign.