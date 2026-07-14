France head coach Didier Deschamps has confirmed that captain Kylian Mbappe is fit to face Spain in Tuesday's FIFA World Cup semifinal, dismissing concerns over the forward's minor ankle injury.

"Kylian is fine," Deschamps told reporters after Mbappe only partially participated in France's final training session on Monday.

The France captain picked up the injury during Les Bleus' 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco but is expected to lead the attack against the European champions.

Deschamps also insisted France would not sit back and allow Spain to dominate possession despite their opponents' reputation for controlling matches.

"Spain can apply a lot of pressure, but we are also a team who need the ball," he said. "There will be a battle for control."

Spain have reached the semifinals with an impressive possession-based style, pressing opponents high and dictating the tempo of games. However, Deschamps believes France have the quality to challenge them both in possession and on the counterattack.

Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery echoed his coach's confidence.

"Spain have great quality on the ball," he said. "We have the qualities to attack quickly on the counter, to keep possession ourselves and to defend well. The course of the game will dictate things."

France have also received a boost with the return of Aurelien Tchouameni, who is available after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the last two knockout matches.

Deschamps admitted the Real Madrid midfielder is not fully recovered but said he is fit enough to be considered for selection.

"For the last match, the risk was too high," the coach explained. "He is better today, although we cannot say he is 100% recovered. The important thing is that he is available."

Tchouameni's return strengthens France's midfield ahead of a contest expected to be decided by control in the centre of the pitch.

Defender Jules Kounde also stressed the importance of keeping possession against Spain, saying France cannot allow their opponents to settle into long spells of dominance.

Spain defeated France in the semifinals of Euro 2024 before beating them again in the UEFA Nations League last four in 2025, but Deschamps believes those previous meetings offer little guidance.

"There are no particular lessons," he said. "The players are different now, and they are not necessarily at the same level of form."

France are chasing a place in their third consecutive World Cup final, with Mbappe once again leading the attack after emerging as the tournament's top scorer.