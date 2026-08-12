The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has completed a public hearing on a request by power distribution companies to impose an additional burden of more than Rs23 billion on consumers through capacity payments.

The companies have sought an overall increase of Rs49.74 billion under the second quarterly adjustment for the current financial year, equivalent to about Rs1 per unit in electricity prices.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) said the power companies had sought Rs4.95 billion for operation and maintenance costs.

Industrial consumers urged Nepra to defer the proposed increase, saying a rise in electricity prices during the war would place a heavy burden on consumers.

Power Division officials said rising solarisation in the country was affecting electricity sales. Nepra member Anwar Maqsood said that without solar power, the country would be facing severe load-shedding at present. He said it was incorrect to suggest that solar power was the reason for lower electricity sales.

Nepra will examine the data before issuing its decision on the request.