The federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs0.94 per litre and increased the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs0.54 per litre.

Petrol will now cost Rs324.98 per litre, while the price of HSD has been fixed at Rs382.79 per litre. The new prices will apply from August 13.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has issued a notification announcing the revised petroleum prices.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government has cut the price of petrol by Rs1.70 per litre but raised the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.39 per litre under the daily petroleum pricing formula.

Petrol will now cost Rs325.92 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost Rs382.25 per litre. The new prices have been fixed for August 12.