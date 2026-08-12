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Nepra to decide on Rs49.74bn electricity price increase after data reviewPetrol price drops by Rs0.94 per litre, diesel raised by Rs0.54Pakistan, Belarus reaffirm commitment to bolster cooperationPakistan determined to tackle climate change: ZardariBarrister Gohar denies reports of meeting Imran KhanAhsan Iqbal urges industry to set five-year export targets and move from talk to actionEarthquake tremors felt in Balochistan’s ZhobKarachi water, sewerage charges raised by 7.5pcRabiul Awwal moon unlikely to be visible on Aug 13Trump says US has 'total control' of Strait of Hormuz

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Petrol price drops by Rs0.94 per litre, diesel raised by Rs0.54 | SAMAA TV