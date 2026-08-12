Banks and financial institutions across Pakistan will observe a three-day closure this week, covering Friday, August 14, Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16.

The closure combines the Independence Day public holiday with the regular weekend, according to a circular issued by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Friday, August 14, will be observed as a public holiday across the country on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Saturday and Sunday will then follow as the regular two-day weekend, resulting in three consecutive days during which banks and financial institutions will remain closed.

The State Bank of Pakistan and the stock exchange will also remain closed during the holiday period, according to the circular.

ATMs and online banking remain operational

Despite the closure of physical branches, customers will continue to have access to essential banking services.

The State Bank said ATMs and online services of banks and financial institutions will remain operational throughout the three-day period.

Customers will therefore be able to use ATMs and digital banking platforms for routine transactions while branch-based services remain unavailable.

Banks and financial institutions are scheduled to resume normal operations after the three-day closure, following the Independence Day holiday and weekend.

Customers who require in-person banking services are advised to complete their branch-related transactions before the holiday begins.