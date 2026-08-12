Pakistan has strongly condemned a Houthi attack on a merchant ship in the Red Sea that left three Pakistani citizens dead and one injured, with Islamabad moving to assist the victims and their families.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed deep concern over the incident and offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the Pakistani nationals who lost their lives.

Ishaq Dar described the attack on the non-combatant merchant vessel as deeply concerning and strongly condemned the targeting of a commercial ship.

He said attacks on merchant and commercial vessels constitute a violation of international law and warned that such incidents pose a serious threat to maritime security and international commercial shipping.

Pakistan, he added, is closely monitoring developments in the Red Sea amid continuing security concerns in the strategically important maritime corridor.

Three Pakistanis killed, one injured

According to Ishaq Dar, three Pakistani citizens were killed in the attack, while another Pakistani national sustained injuries.

The deputy prime minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and directed authorities to provide all possible assistance to the injured Pakistani citizen.

The government is also working to ensure that the remains of the deceased Pakistanis are brought back home.

Bodies to be repatriated to Pakistan

Dar instructed the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh to take necessary steps to bring the bodies of the deceased Pakistani citizens back to Pakistan.

The embassy has been directed to coordinate the repatriation process and provide assistance to the affected families.

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The government has also assured that all possible support will be extended to the Pakistani national who survived the attack and was injured.

Pakistan contacts Saudi Arabia and Yemen

Pakistan is in contact with the Saudi authorities and the Yemeni government to obtain further details about the incident.

Islamabad is seeking more information about the circumstances surrounding the attack and the condition of those affected.

Dar said Pakistan would continue to closely monitor the evolving security situation in the Red Sea.

The deputy prime minister stressed that attacks on commercial shipping go beyond the immediate loss of life and create wider risks for international maritime trade.

He said such attacks threaten maritime security and commercial shipping, emphasizing the importance of protecting non-combatant merchant vessels and ensuring the safety of international sea routes.

Pakistan’s response comes as security concerns continue to affect commercial shipping in the Red Sea, one of the world’s key maritime corridors.