Schools across Punjab will reopen on August 24 after the summer vacations, with authorities directing government and private schools to complete all necessary cleanliness, safety and security arrangements before students return.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has instructed school administrations to ensure that campuses are fully prepared, particularly in view of the ongoing monsoon season and dengue risks.

Authorities have directed schools to ensure thorough cleanliness of classrooms, washrooms, playgrounds and other areas before reopening.

Schools have also been instructed to ensure the availability of clean and safe drinking water for students and staff.

The education minister directed that water tanks and rooftops be properly cleaned and disinfected before schools reopen.

Drainage systems to be checked

In view of the monsoon season, school administrations have been instructed to inspect and ensure the proper functioning of drainage systems.

Hayat also directed schools to strictly implement dengue prevention SOPs and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites from school premises.

Construction areas to be secured

Schools carrying out construction or repair work have been instructed to install proper barriers around such areas to prevent students from entering potentially dangerous zones.

The authorities also ordered schools to inspect fans, lights, switches, electrical sockets and wiring to identify and address any safety hazards before students return.

Security measures must be completed

The education department has directed all government and private schools to ensure full implementation of security SOPs.

School administrations have also been instructed to activate CCTV cameras and other security equipment before the reopening date.

Rana Sikandar directed school heads to conduct a final inspection of their respective campuses before schools reopen on August 24.

He warned that action would be taken against those responsible for negligence, delays or failure to comply with the instructions.

The directives are aimed at ensuring that schools across Punjab are clean, safe and properly equipped when students return after the summer holidays.