The metro bus service has been restored after the operator company, VEDA, and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority reached an agreement to keep the service running.

The development has averted the threat of the metro bus service being closed from August 11, while negotiations over VEDA’s financial and other demands continue.

The operator company and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority have agreed to restore the metro bus service, ensuring that commuters will continue to have access to the public transport system.

The service had faced the possibility of suspension from August 11, but the latest agreement has prevented the threatened closure.

VEDA, Mass Transit Authority continue negotiations

VEDA and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority have assured that the operator’s demands will be addressed seriously as discussions continue.

Dealings are currently being settled with VEDA General Manager Operations Uzair Shah, who confirmed that the metro bus service will remain restored.

Also Read: Metro Bus Lahore to stop operations from Aug 11? Find out here

Shah said re-negotiations between VEDA and the Mass Transit Authority will be held today. He added that the service will remain operational while talks continue over VEDA’s financial and other demands, indicating that both sides are working to resolve the outstanding issues.

Service to remain operational during talks

According to the Mass Transit Authority’s GM, the metro bus service will remain restored throughout the ongoing negotiations.

The focus now remains on resolving VEDA’s financial and other demands through further discussions between the operator and the authority.