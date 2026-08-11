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Earthquake tremors felt in Balochistan’s ZhobKarachi water, sewerage charges raised by 7.5pcRabiul Awwal moon unlikely to be visible on Aug 13Trump says US has 'total control' of Strait of HormuzRain forecast across Punjab from Aug 12 to 15Islamabad hiking tracks closed for one dayMir Raza case: MLO removed, police officers suspended over mistakesMonsoon in Punjab: Heavy rain, flood alert issuedNorwegian FM to visit Pakistan after decade18 Indian-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

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