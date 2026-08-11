The president has approved all summaries related to the appointment and confirmation of judges in various high courts, clearing a series of important judicial appointments and related reforms.

The approvals cover additional judges in the Lahore, Sindh, Peshawar, Islamabad and Balochistan High Courts, along with the confirmation of some additional judges as permanent judges.

The president approved the appointment of additional judges in the Lahore High Court, Sindh High Court, Peshawar High Court, Islamabad High Court and Balochistan High Court.

The move formally clears the appointment process for additional judges across the five high courts.

Some judges confirmed as permanent

The president also approved the confirmation of some additional judges of the Sindh High Court and Lahore High Court as permanent judges.

The approvals cover the confirmation of judges who had previously served in an additional capacity.

Supreme Court judges’ salaries and benefits

Another major approval involves the salaries, allowances and pensions of Supreme Court judges.

The president approved making the salaries, allowances and pensions of Supreme Court judges at par with those of judges of the Federal Constitutional Court.

The president also approved amendments to the Leave, Pension and Privileges of High Court Judges Order, 1997. The amendments cover matters relating to the leave, pension and privileges available to high court judges.

Notifications issued for appointments

Following approval by the president, the Ministry of Law issued notifications for the appointment of additional judges to various high courts.

Balochistan High Court

Notifications have been issued for the appointment of three additional judges of the Balochistan High Court:

Rauf Atta

Allah Dad Roshan

Abdul Qayyum Lehri

Islamabad High Court

Three additional judges have also been appointed to the Islamabad High Court:

Ayaz Shaukat

Umar Majeed Malik

Shahrukh Arjumand

Lahore High Court

The Law Ministry has issued notifications for the appointment of 10 additional judges to the Lahore High Court.

The newly appointed additional judges include:

Ghulam Sarwar Nihang

Amjad Zahid

Amir Ijaz Malik

Shireen Imran

Asad Ali Bajwa

Amjad Pervaiz

Khalid Ibn-e-Aziz

Munir Iqbal Dogar

Usman Ghani

Rashid Cheema

The ministry has also issued a notification confirming Justice Tariq Mahmood Bajwa as a permanent judge of the Lahore High Court.

Sindh High Court

Notifications have been issued for the appointment of three additional judges of the Sindh High Court:

Humayun Khan

Suresh Kumar

Shah Nawaz Memon

The term of Additional Judge Justice Khalid Shahani has also been extended for another six months.

Peshawar High Court

Notifications have also been issued for the permanent appointment of four additional judges of the Peshawar High Court.

Justice Farah Jamshed, Justice Inamullah Khan, Justice Sabitullah Khan and Justice Aurangzeb have been appointed as permanent judges.

According to the notifications, the additional judges will serve for a period of one year.

Haroon Akhtar appointed PM’s adviser

The president also approved the appointment of Haroon Akhtar as the prime minister’s adviser on industries and production.

The appointment was among the summaries approved and signed by the president.