Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker on Wednesday, with both sides agreeing to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and explored opportunities to expand collaboration between Punjab and the United States.

The discussions focused on potential cooperation in education, economic development, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the Punjab government to improve public services and create greater economic and social opportunities for the province's residents.

The US ambassador expressed interest in expanding engagement with Punjab and appreciated the provincial government's efforts in different development sectors.

Both sides agreed that continued engagement could help create new opportunities for cooperation and further strengthen ties between Punjab and the United States.