Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced Pakistan’s first National Youth Employment Policy, saying the government would focus on providing young people with education, modern skills and employment opportunities.

Speaking at a ceremony marking International Youth Day, the prime minister described Pakistan’s youth as the country’s “most valuable asset” and highlighted initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities in education, technology and employment.

Sharif also distributed awards among position holders of Danish Schools and recognised Muhammad Qasim from Dera Ghazi Khan, whose father earns a living by running a sugarcane juice cart.

AI education and scholarships





The prime minister announced that Pakistani youth would be sent abroad to receive education and training in artificial intelligence, with the government covering their expenses.

He said candidates would be selected strictly on merit, while 35% of the opportunities would be reserved for women.

Sharif also announced that 1,000 Pakistani students would receive scholarships to study in China.

Speaking about the government's laptop scheme, he said laptops had been distributed solely on merit and rejected allegations that political recommendations had influenced the selection process.

Danish Schools to expand nationwide





Sharif said the Danish School programme was designed to provide quality education to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

He said the standard of Danish Schools was comparable with leading educational institutions, including Aitchison College.

The prime minister said the programme had expanded beyond Punjab, with Danish Schools being established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while similar institutions would also be established in Balochistan.

He further announced that classes at Danish University in Islamabad would begin next year.

Technology focus for young Pakistanis





The prime minister highlighted the achievements of late Pakistani technology prodigy Arfa Karim, urging young people to pursue careers in technology and artificial intelligence.

He said equipping young Pakistanis with modern skills was essential to strengthening the country's economy and creating better employment opportunities.

The ceremony was attended by federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Atta Tarar, Owais Leghari, Aun Chaudhry, Wajih Akram and Rana Mashhood, as well as parliamentarians, diplomats, business leaders and other dignitaries.

Sharif also made a light-hearted remark about Rana Mashhood while acknowledging his role in youth-related initiatives.