Gold prices in Pakistan continued to rise on Tuesday, increasing for the sixth consecutive day amid a further increase in international gold prices.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,400 per tola, reaching Rs459,736.

With Tuesday’s increase, gold has become Rs31,800 more expensive per tola in six days. The precious metal had already risen by Rs29,400 per tola over the previous five days.

10-gram gold price also increases





The price of 24-karat gold weighing 10 grams increased by Rs2,058, reaching Rs394,149.

The price of 22-karat gold also increased, rising by Rs1,887 per 10 grams to Rs361,316.

International gold prices rise





Gold prices also gained in the international market, with the price of gold increasing by $24 per ounce to $4,373.

The latest rise in global prices has contributed to the continued increase in gold rates in Pakistan, with domestic prices also influenced by interbank exchange rates.

Silver prices also climb





Silver prices followed the upward trend, with the price of silver increasing by Rs62 per tola to Rs6,965.

The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs53 to Rs5,971, while international silver prices increased by $0.62 to $64.86 per ounce.