The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for the by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-168 Bahawalpur, with polling scheduled for September 27.

According to the election schedule, candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers from August 17 to 19.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on August 24, while appeals against decisions on nomination papers can be filed until August 28.

The final list of candidates will be published on September 4, followed by the allocation of election symbols on September 8.

Polling for the constituency will be held on Sunday, September 27, according to the ECP.

The NA-168 seat became vacant following the death of PML-N lawmaker Malik Iqbal Chanar.