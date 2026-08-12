Earthquake tremors were felt in Zhob, Balochistan, according to the Seismological Centre.

The earthquake measured 4.4 on the Richter scale, the centre said. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 18 kilometres underground.

Its epicentre was 75 kilometres north-east of Zhob.

Earlier in June, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a report on the earthquake-related damages in Balochistan, saying that in district Musakhel, 125 houses have been reported affected and 19 people injured.

Relief operations continue in the affected areas of Kingri tehsil. Medical camps have been established for the treatment of the injured. Tents, bedding and essential relief supplies are being distributed among affected families. Solar lights, gas cylinders, mats and mosquito nets are also being provided.

The PDMA and district administration continue to monitor the situation. A detailed survey remains underway for a full assessment of losses.