Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide will visit Pakistan on August 13 and 14 at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, marking the first visit by a Norwegian foreign minister to Pakistan in a decade.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Eide will hold delegation-level talks with his Pakistani counterpart on the full range of Pakistan-Norway relations.

The talks will cover trade, investment, climate change, renewable energy, education and people-to-people contacts. The two foreign ministers will also exchange views on regional and international developments.

The visit follows continued high-level engagement between Pakistan and Norway, including telephone conversations between the two foreign ministers in March and April 2026 and the visit of Norway’s State Secretary Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik to Islamabad in May 2026.

The visit is expected to strengthen the longstanding and cordial relations between Pakistan and Norway and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In a separate development, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam to discuss bilateral cooperation and the changing regional situation.

The Iranian ambassador briefed Dar on progress in bilateral cooperation in various fields. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further deepening ties with Iran.

Dar said longstanding issues could be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy rather than force. He said negotiations were the only way to achieve lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Dar also met Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz. Both sides expressed satisfaction with positive progress in bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen ties.

The meeting also covered greater cooperation in trade, industry and agriculture.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide will visit Pakistan on August 13 and 14, the first such visit by a Norwegian foreign minister in a decade, with talks expected to focus on bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.