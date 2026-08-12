The Pakistan national cricket team are bracing for the all-important three-match Test series against England, slating to begin from August 19 in Leeds.

The Green Shirts' squad have continued their training session at the Kent County Club on the third consecutive day.

During their training session, the Pakistan batters have engaged in both the indoor and outdoor batting sessions.

Importantly for Pakistan, their former skipper Shan Masood, injured in the Caribbean, returned to the training session. Apart from Masood, Azan Awais, Awais Zafar, Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Rizwan, Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel took part in the training session.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns against the PCC Select XI in three-day warm-up match ahead of the England Test series. On the other side, England will look to gain momentum after senior batter Joe Root has been appointed as their captain.