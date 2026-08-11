Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood, who was injured during the first Test against the West Indies and later ruled out of the second Test, returned to the Pakistan's training session for the three-match Test series against England.

The Pakistan team held a practice session at Kent County Club in Beckenham, where the players had batting and bowling practice. Masood, who had suffered an injury, also took part in the training session.

Pakistan will play a warm-up match against a Select XI from August 13.

The first Test between Pakistan and England will be played in Leeds from 19 August.