Former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and his wife, Donna Ganguly, have allegedly received death threats, prompting police to launch an investigation.

According to Indian media reports, a fresh threatening letter was opened at the office of the Bengal Cricket Association president on Monday. The letter, written in English, allegedly threatened to "eliminate" or "kill" Ganguly and his family.

A formal complaint has been filed by Ganguly's family and his personal assistant with the local police, while the state government's security department has also been informed.

Threats reportedly continued for months





Family sources said threatening letters had allegedly been arriving for around six months. The earlier letters were reportedly dismissed as the work of disgruntled or overzealous fans.

However, the increasingly aggressive language and repeated threats prompted the family to approach police.

According to the complaint, two letters received recently were addressed to Sourav Ganguly and Donna Ganguly. They allegedly contained derogatory remarks as well as threats to their lives and the safety of people working with them.

Police officials said preliminary investigations indicated that the threatening letters had been sent to Ganguly's residence through courier services.