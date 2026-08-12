Authorities have taken the first action over alleged lapses in the investigation into the Mir Raza case, removing Dr Osama from his position as medico-legal officer (MLO) at Jinnah Hospital.

Dr Osama, who conducted Mir Raza’s initial post-mortem, will appear before an inquiry committee and face questions about alleged mistakes in the medico-legal examination.

Jinnah Hospital authorities have removed Dr Osama from his position as MLO following questions over the first post-mortem conducted in the Mir Raza case.

The doctor will now appear before the inquiry committee, which will examine the alleged errors and shortcomings in the post-mortem report.

Dr Osama was serving as a medico-legal officer at Jinnah Hospital when he conducted the initial post-mortem of Mir Raza.

IG Sindh admits mistakes in investigation

Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho has acknowledged that mistakes were made by police during the investigation into the Mir Raza case.

The IG said corrective action has already been taken and officers found negligent have been suspended or removed. He said the mistakes identified during the investigation have also been addressed.

Odho said investigators would determine who was involved in Mir Raza’s murder and insisted that there was no pressure on either the original or the new investigation team.

“The truth will be brought to light,” the IG said, adding that officers responsible for failures would not simply remain in their positions.

He also pointed to the workload faced by Karachi police, saying more than 86,000 cases are reported in the city every year, and officers cannot have 100 percent information about every individual case.

Samaa questions IG over investigation lapses

During an interview with Samaa TV, the Sindh IG faced questions about several alleged lapses in the handling of the Mir Raza investigation.

The reporter asked why one police officer was allegedly seen carrying the case's DVR, while another was carrying a smartwatch, and whether the case had exposed broader failures within the police investigation system.

The IG was also asked whether any police officer would resign over the failures and mistakes in the case.

Responding to the questions, Odho said: “You always ask tough questions.” He acknowledged that there must have been shortcomings within the police and said action had been taken against some officers.

Findings of new investigation still underway

The Sindh IG said some officers had been removed and that the findings of the inquiry were still being compiled. He said the police would share the results once the findings were complete, adding that the investigation was continuing and that there had been “some confusion” surrounding the case.

Odho said the new investigation team includes entirely new personnel and has been tasked with examining the case from a different angle.

“I want to tell the family that all new people are included in the new team,” he said, adding that he had assigned the team to look at all aspects of the case afresh.

The IG said whatever facts emerge will be shared with the public. He also indicated that another report concerning Mir Raza’s clothes and other evidence was expected to be available.

Mir Raza’s father demands comprehensive probe

Mir Raza’s father, Mir Hussain, has called for a comprehensive investigation and expressed concern over the performance of the previous police team.

He said he hoped the new investigation team would not repeat the mistakes of the old team. “May God not make this new investigation team like the old one,” he said.

According to Mir Hussain, the previous police investigation team wasted 11 days. He called for the involvement and questioning of SHO Firozabad, SHO Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Samiullah, Zubair and DSP Afridi.

Questions over digital watch and evidence

Mir Hussain specifically alleged that DSP Afridi took a digital watch from Mir Raza’s sister and demanded that the matter be investigated.

He claimed the digital watch had still not been seized as of the previous day, raising further questions about the handling and preservation of evidence.

Mir Raza’s father also alleged that the government and police had attempted to change the direction of the case.

Mir Hussain said 17 samples were collected during Mir Raza’s re-exhumation and that all available evidence had been handed over to the new investigation team.

Despite the formation of the new team and the latest actions against officers and the medico-legal officer, he said his full confidence in the police investigation had not yet been restored.

The family has called for a thorough and impartial investigation so that all aspects of the case, including the alleged post-mortem mistakes and handling of evidence, can be examined.