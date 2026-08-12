The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for the fifth spell of monsoon rains across the province.

According to the alert, rain is forecast in most districts of Punjab from August 12 to 15. From tonight until August 15, Murree, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad are expected to receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Lahore are also expected to receive rain with strong winds.

From the night of August, Rawalpindi and the Pothohar region are expected to receive heavy rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

From the night of 12 August, rain is also expected in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Layyah and Bhakkar.

Noorpur Thal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan are also expected to receive rain with strong winds and thunderstorms.

The PDMA has warned of possible urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan.

The alert also warns of possible landslides in Murree, Galiyat and other hilly areas.

On the instructions of the Punjab chief minister, alerts have been issued to the district administrations.