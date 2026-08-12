The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for the fifth spell of monsoon rains, forecasting rain, thunderstorms and strong winds across most districts from August 12 to 15.

Authorities have warned of possible urban flooding, flash floods and landslides while directing district administrations and relevant departments to remain on high alert.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, Murree, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Wazirabad are expected to receive rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms from the night of August 12 through August 15.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib and Lahore during the forecast period.

Rain is also expected in Sargodha and Faisalabad from the night of August 12, along with Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Layyah and Bhakkar.

The PDMA spokesperson said rain with wind and thunderstorms is also expected in Noorpur Thal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy rain warning for Rawalpindi, Pothohar

The PDMA has forecast heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in Rawalpindi and the Pothohar region from the night of August 13.

The latest warning comes as authorities prepare for possible disruptions caused by another spell of monsoon weather across the province.

Urban flooding and landslide risks

PDMA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa warned that urban flooding is likely in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan. He also cautioned that landslides are possible in Murree, Galiyat and other hilly areas because of the expected rainfall.

The PDMA chief said there is also a risk of flash flooding in rainwater drains, urging authorities to take precautionary measures in advance.

District administrations on alert

DG Jappa directed commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain alert and ensure preparedness in their respective districts.

He said the district administration has been alerted in accordance with the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, particularly in view of the risk of urban flooding in major cities.

Relevant departments, including Health, Irrigation, Communications and Works, Local Government and Livestock, have also been placed on alert.

Citizens urged to take precautions

The PDMA advised citizens to exercise caution during adverse weather and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms.

Residents were specifically warned not to stay in dilapidated or poorly constructed houses, as several deaths during previous monsoon seasons have been linked to the collapse of unsafe structures.

Citizens were also advised to move to safe locations during storms, avoid unnecessary movement and take precautions against lightning strikes.