Security forces killed the suspect who allegedly opened fire on Mall Road in Rawalpindi after taking timely action, according to security sources.

The slain suspect was identified as Muhammad Hussain, a resident of Khyber District. Security sources said he was an active worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to security sources, weapons, bullets, PTI flags and important documents were recovered from Muhammad Hussain’s possession following the incident.

The recovery of the items has become part of the ongoing investigation into the Mall Road firing.

Security forces are conducting further investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the firing incident and establish the motive behind the suspect’s actions.

Authorities are also examining the recovered weapons, ammunition and documents as part of the investigation.