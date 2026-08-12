The Islamabad district administration has closed all hiking tracks for one day.

Trails and parks affected

The administration has issued a notification imposing the restriction on August 13. Hiking Tracks 2, 3, 4 and 5 will remain completely closed for visitors on the day.

Heavy traffic banned in centre

A ceremony marking the victory in Marka-e-Haq and the Yaadgar-e-Fatah memorial will be held tomorrow.

Heavy traffic will be barred from entering Islamabad from midnight on August 12 until midnight on August 14, according to the Islamabad Traffic Police.

The Expressway will remain closed to traffic in both directions from Koral Chowk to Khayaban Chowk and Faisal Avenue.

Traffic and all links from Faizabad towards Faisal Avenue and the Expressway will also remain completely closed.

The Islamabad Traffic Police spokesperson said motorists travelling from Khayaban Chowk towards Koral should use Jinnah Avenue, Ninth Avenue, Double Road and Murree Road.