Eighteen terrorists belonging to what the military described as Fitna-ul-Hindustan were killed during a security operation in Balochistan’s Sorab district, while three civilians were martyred and two Pakistan Army soldiers injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, an explosive-laden vehicle being prepared by the terrorists exploded in Sorab, killing eight militants.

The blast and subsequent detonation of explosive material also resulted in the deaths of three civilians, ISPR said.

10 more terrorists killed in exchange of fire





Following the incident, security forces launched a joint clearance operation after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During the operation, troops tracked down terrorists who had escaped from the blast site and engaged them in a fierce exchange of fire.

Ten more terrorists were killed during the firefight, bringing the total number of militants killed in the operation to 18, according to ISPR.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were injured during the exchange and were evacuated for medical treatment.

Clearance operation underway





Security forces have continued clearance and sanitisation operations in the area to eliminate any remaining threats, the military said.

ISPR reiterated that security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorist networks and maintaining peace and stability in Balochistan and across the country.