US President Donald Trump has said the United States has 'total control' of the Strait of Hormuz and will maintain it.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US naval blockade was being called a “wall of steel” and claimed Iran could do nothing about it.

He said Iran had no navy or air force, while its remaining soldiers were unpaid. He also claimed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been badly weakened and was fleeing, while Iran’s leadership was uncertain.

POTUS claims Iran inflation reaches 300%

Trump said Iran had no money , terming the country as 'shot'. He claimed inflation had reached 300 per cent and was getting worse.

He said Iran was now “all talk and no action” and termed it as no longer being the “Bully of the Middle East”.