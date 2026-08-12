Gold prices in Pakistan increased sharply on Wednesday, with the price of 24-karat gold rising by Rs4,200 per tola, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Following the latest increase, the price of 24-karat gold reached Rs463,936 per tola, compared with the previous rate.

The price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams also increased by Rs3,601 to Rs397,750.

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold rose by Rs3,301 per 10 grams to Rs364,617.

International gold price rises





The increase in domestic gold prices came as the international price of the precious metal also moved higher.

According to the latest rates, international gold rose by $42 to $4,415 per ounce.

Silver prices also increase





Silver prices also recorded gains in the domestic market.

The price of 24-karat silver increased by Rs146 per tola to Rs7,111, while silver per 10 grams rose by Rs125 to Rs6,096.

The latest rates were issued by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Gold and silver rates



